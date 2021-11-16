Dr. John Campbell Explains Ivermectin Fights COVID-19 Virus on Multiple Levels

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11/09/2021 Dr. John Campbell: The mechanism of protease inhibitors working to stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2; Ivermectin shows the great ability of inhibiting enzyme activity in the test; Ivermectin showed the highest score in the docking analysis and lower price than remdesivir; Due to the multiple levels that ivermectin works on, it’s far less likely to be drug resistance when treating SARS-CoV-2 in contrast to Pfizer medicine; World leaders need to use their human intellect to follow the scientific evidence, thus to save human pain, suffering and death.