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Conscious AI & The Beast (Prophetic News)
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42 views • February 12, 2020
The world we know today has been fundamentally shaped by the last 3 industrial revolutions of the last 200 years, but on today’s program, Zach and Andrew continue the discussion on the newest developments of the 4th industrial revolution.
You won’t want to miss the second half of the show, where the significance of these developments is revealed through the prophetic revelation of God’s word.
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Original airdate 11/16/18
You won’t want to miss the second half of the show, where the significance of these developments is revealed through the prophetic revelation of God’s word.
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Original airdate 11/16/18
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