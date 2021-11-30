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▶️ Earning Crypto For A Living - Crypto Social Earnings Report #23 | EP#488
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40 views • November 30, 2021
You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization. Here are the 15 platforms I used to earn $1963.19 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in October as well as some insights.
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $34,930 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
October Metrics & Content:
To briefly go over my social media results for October, I received around 6,200 engagements, 18,700 video views, 1,100 comments, 1,400 followers, and 162,600 impressions.
October Earnings:
Publish0x – 6.664 AMPL - $1.98 CAD = $13.19 CAD + 0.05257 FARM - $198.27 CAD = $10.42 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $23.61 CAD.
Brave Browser – 2.066 BAT – $1.19 CAD from ad rewards and 2.85 BAT from creator donations for a total of $5.85 CAD.
LBRY/Odysee – 2,845 LBC - $0.0578 CAD = $164.66 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 127.638 Hive - $1.30 CAD = $165.93 CAD and 92.076 HBD - $1.22 = $112.33. That’s a total of $278.26 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 24.707 LEO - $0.32 CAD = $7.96 CAD earned from post rewards.
Cos.TV – 1061.13 COS - $0.0251 CAD = $26.63 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash & Noise.Cash – 1.3 BCH - $755.66 CAD = $982.36 CAD earned from post rewards.
Den.Social – 50.66 MTR - $0.40 CAD = $20.26 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 93.59 DTC - $1.37 CAD = $128.22 CAD earned from post rewards.
Bastyon – 0.65 PKOIN - $1.17 = $0.76 CAD earned from post rewards.
Yup – 101.97 YUP - $1.24 = $126.44 CAD earned from post rewards.
Carbon – 101 CRBN – $0.2364 = $23.88 CAD earned from post rewards.
Blurt – 4732.8 BLURT – $0.0264 = $124.95 CAD earned from post rewards.
YouTube - $49.34 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $1963.19 CAD which is about $1590.18 USD.
October Insights:
My earnings have begun to sharply increase again with prices rising, hype, and me posting more. This is my 23rd report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become. My top consistent earners are still Read.Cash, Hive, & LBRY/Odysee. DTube has started to become a fairly consistent top earner as well though it’s harder to recommend due to some issues I have with posting etc. It’s still an amazing platform and is very decentralized, so it’s worth that trade, especially since withdrawals through Ionomy cost next to nothing.
Blurt is really on the come up for me for both earning rewards and building passive income. The Blurt token price has also skyrocketed and is definitely worth looking into if you’re familiar already with Hive.
SoMee finally did their airdrop and my tokens that before being frozen were easily worth over $2,000 as of writing this are now worth $113. When the token launched the value plummeted and I don’t believe it will ever return now that it has gone from being its own platform to just another generic Hive community. I’ve exited all positions with SoMee and may still patronize the website from time to time. I do not recommend wasting your time with it though as you could probably earn more on other communities on Hive.
Torum has finally launched XTM fully and enabled withdrawals. I personally tested it and now that you can withdraw, I will be recording this and tracking my earnings. Do keep in mind that you just earn from engaging and doing daily activities though, not from creating or curating. Now that I’m also back on BitTube, I will be tracking my airtime earnings of TUBE token as well.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you shared on all of these social platforms too.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find all of my referral links here: https://linktr.ee/scottcbusiness
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $34,930 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
October Metrics & Content:
To briefly go over my social media results for October, I received around 6,200 engagements, 18,700 video views, 1,100 comments, 1,400 followers, and 162,600 impressions.
October Earnings:
Publish0x – 6.664 AMPL - $1.98 CAD = $13.19 CAD + 0.05257 FARM - $198.27 CAD = $10.42 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $23.61 CAD.
Brave Browser – 2.066 BAT – $1.19 CAD from ad rewards and 2.85 BAT from creator donations for a total of $5.85 CAD.
LBRY/Odysee – 2,845 LBC - $0.0578 CAD = $164.66 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 127.638 Hive - $1.30 CAD = $165.93 CAD and 92.076 HBD - $1.22 = $112.33. That’s a total of $278.26 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 24.707 LEO - $0.32 CAD = $7.96 CAD earned from post rewards.
Cos.TV – 1061.13 COS - $0.0251 CAD = $26.63 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash & Noise.Cash – 1.3 BCH - $755.66 CAD = $982.36 CAD earned from post rewards.
Den.Social – 50.66 MTR - $0.40 CAD = $20.26 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 93.59 DTC - $1.37 CAD = $128.22 CAD earned from post rewards.
Bastyon – 0.65 PKOIN - $1.17 = $0.76 CAD earned from post rewards.
Yup – 101.97 YUP - $1.24 = $126.44 CAD earned from post rewards.
Carbon – 101 CRBN – $0.2364 = $23.88 CAD earned from post rewards.
Blurt – 4732.8 BLURT – $0.0264 = $124.95 CAD earned from post rewards.
YouTube - $49.34 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $1963.19 CAD which is about $1590.18 USD.
October Insights:
My earnings have begun to sharply increase again with prices rising, hype, and me posting more. This is my 23rd report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become. My top consistent earners are still Read.Cash, Hive, & LBRY/Odysee. DTube has started to become a fairly consistent top earner as well though it’s harder to recommend due to some issues I have with posting etc. It’s still an amazing platform and is very decentralized, so it’s worth that trade, especially since withdrawals through Ionomy cost next to nothing.
Blurt is really on the come up for me for both earning rewards and building passive income. The Blurt token price has also skyrocketed and is definitely worth looking into if you’re familiar already with Hive.
SoMee finally did their airdrop and my tokens that before being frozen were easily worth over $2,000 as of writing this are now worth $113. When the token launched the value plummeted and I don’t believe it will ever return now that it has gone from being its own platform to just another generic Hive community. I’ve exited all positions with SoMee and may still patronize the website from time to time. I do not recommend wasting your time with it though as you could probably earn more on other communities on Hive.
Torum has finally launched XTM fully and enabled withdrawals. I personally tested it and now that you can withdraw, I will be recording this and tracking my earnings. Do keep in mind that you just earn from engaging and doing daily activities though, not from creating or curating. Now that I’m also back on BitTube, I will be tracking my airtime earnings of TUBE token as well.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you shared on all of these social platforms too.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find all of my referral links here: https://linktr.ee/scottcbusiness
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