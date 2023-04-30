Create New Account
"Do we Tolerate These People?" Justin Trudeau Gaslights Canada + the World -- Timeline + Proof
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Justin Trudeau mandated vaccines, Didn't allow unvaccinated Canadians to travel on trains or planes, leave the country, made all civil and federal employees be vaccinated, and did everything he could to make life hell on those who did not get the Covid-19 "vaccine," even after it was apparent that it was not working as advertised. Then he comes on national television and tells people that he never force anyone to get vaccinated. It's the definition of gaslighting, and the scapegoating/ wedge politics against the minority population that hesitated to get vaccinated, was intentional. Here is the timeline and proof.This thread was a regionally conceived by Steveland Ambrose @Stevlandabmrose on Twitter, I just did my best to bring it to life.


#justintrudeau #canada #gaslighting #scapegoating #wedgepolitics #woke #covidjab


