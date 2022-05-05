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Babies and Toddlers Recklessly Targeted With Lethal Doses
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840 views • May 05, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane exposes Moderna and Pfizer’s intent to inject babies and toddlers with random doses of the synthetic chimeric mRNA poison, and Attorney Todd Callender returns to discuss the agenda of killing and reducing our military while swinging the southern border wide open to hundreds of thousands illegals from all over the world. Are we being set up for completion of the attempted Marxist coup of the United States? And then Dr. Jane introduces the healing power of “Earthing,” reconnecting to the natural negative charge of the earth called “grounding” and how you can reduce inflammation, chronic pain, accelerate healing from injuries and surgery, and improve your sleep.
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Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jqlz-babies-and-toddlers-recklessly-targeted-with-lethal-doses.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane exposes Moderna and Pfizer’s intent to inject babies and toddlers with random doses of the synthetic chimeric mRNA poison, and Attorney Todd Callender returns to discuss the agenda of killing and reducing our military while swinging the southern border wide open to hundreds of thousands illegals from all over the world. Are we being set up for completion of the attempted Marxist coup of the United States? And then Dr. Jane introduces the healing power of “Earthing,” reconnecting to the natural negative charge of the earth called “grounding” and how you can reduce inflammation, chronic pain, accelerate healing from injuries and surgery, and improve your sleep.
Goldco.com
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jqlz-babies-and-toddlers-recklessly-targeted-with-lethal-doses.html
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