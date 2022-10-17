THAILAND’S PREDICTABLE RESPONSE TO THIS VIOLENT MASSACRE

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Picture this; you are presented with a diseased body and the medicine that you prescribed isn’t working, do you: 1) try a different treatment protocol until your treatment of the diseased body begins to heal or 2) do you simply increase the dosage of the medicine that isn’t working until the diseased body expires?
https://www.reuters.com/article/thailand-shooting-idUSKBN2R710Q?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/06/asia/thailand-mass-shooting-intl-hnk/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
http://www.thailawforum.com/database1/thailand-gun-law.html
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THAILANDS-PREDICTABLE-RESPONSE-TO-THIS-VIOLENT-MASSACRE-e1pd97a