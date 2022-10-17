Create New Account
THAILAND’S PREDICTABLE RESPONSE TO THIS VIOLENT MASSACRE
Picture this; you are presented with a diseased body and the medicine that you prescribed isn’t working, do you: 1) try a different treatment protocol until your treatment of the diseased body begins to heal or 2) do you simply increase the dosage of the medicine that isn’t working until the diseased body expires?


https://www.reuters.com/article/thailand-shooting-idUSKBN2R710Q?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/06/asia/thailand-mass-shooting-intl-hnk/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


http://www.thailawforum.com/database1/thailand-gun-law.html


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THAILANDS-PREDICTABLE-RESPONSE-TO-THIS-VIOLENT-MASSACRE-e1pd97a

