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Day 205 of the Stand20 | 2021 - A year of the Supernatural - Part 2 (Dr. Simone Gold full spot)
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10 views • January 21, 2021
This is the whole conference (Part 2) with the whole spot of Dr. Gold including questions from the audience. I`m uploading it as a complementary for the previous video and hope that the audience will make better decision of their own. Without the subjective time limits of the previous video.
Dr. Gold spot starts at 1h10m50s
Questions from the audience starts at 2h07m11s Happy watching!!!
Dr. Gold spot starts at 1h10m50s
Questions from the audience starts at 2h07m11s Happy watching!!!
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