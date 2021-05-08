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** VAX PASS: Access To Slavery ** Infowars/McBreen – 06/May/2021
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220 views • May 08, 2021
** VAX PASS: Access To Slavery ** Infowars/McBreen – 06/May/2021
- Infowars, Darrin McBreen – 06/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60917eae941e340d85404879
-- The global technological elite have launched a massive propaganda campaign to guilt-trip and bribe Americans into getting the COVID vaccines in order to return to basic normalcy.
** Comments:
• i don’t give a fuck you offer me you can shove that JAB up your fucking ass
• I will hold out forever. I don’t care whether they offered me a $billion.
• The more desperately they try to get peoples to take jab the more I'm convinced it's something bad. When did ever before politicians, MSM, celebrities or even doctors cared about your health? Yeah, never. Few years ago there was Ebola pandemic; MSM in Europe barely mentioned something about that virus with 90% mortality rate and even less such panic or "care" for our health as we get now for something as dangerous as flu. Now they lawlessly, hiding behind overblown pandemic, took away our rights and freedoms and promise to give some scraps of it back if we inject ourselves with experimental and questionable substance. It's one huge con scam and as long it's done by billionaires who we are told are smart and respectable members of society and as long enough participates in this scam that makes it legal and justified. Everything they called conspiracy theories is coming to truth and with such speed that even intrusive fact checkers can't keep it up.
• The amount of excitement I have after watching this to go get a vaccine? =🥱😴 I’m not convinced and I won't sell out for concerts or donuts.
• Incentives for the vaccine? No one wants to take that garbage fake vaccine bc they know it will kill them. Vaxpass to get into concerts, museums etc.. There will be no one left to attend events..
• Unreal! All this covid BS had an end game and here it is. Vax Pass to control your life. And we are seeing the social credit system being implemented. Vaccine injections ( enjoy life good citizen ) Refusing Gene therapy ( You cannot live free bad citizen )
• Get your city pass showing you are allowing the elites screw your DNA along with your green jello in you vein in your wrist monitoring your blood and phone app telling you you can go outside. Freedom
• So government is NOT going to push the vax huh? lmao
• Was that a government official? Pushing division aka discrimination? People don't learn from the past as the government is NOT supposed to condone making citizens 2nd class with discrimination. this is against the law, where are the lawsuits? The arrests? heck at least a "hearing" (all show, no bite, circus theater) so much for equality and freedom
• This is a very big mess which will incite more violence - People are waking up, and most of my Chi pals, were getting out years ago, because of the authoritarianism.
• It's liked to the END of freedom, vaccine passport for free food, haircuts and manicures, that's how they hoodwink the masses before enslaving them
• They have to provide an incentive to download the app and take an injection. This is good news. They are losing the battle.
• Ron DeSantis is doing fantastically as Governor! He has come out against vaccine passports in his state, and in opposition to lax, flimsy, no-ID-showing rules with voting. I hope both Florida and Georgia stand strong & firm, and stay the course in their new laws strengthening Voter-ID requirements & imposing stricter election rules/procedures for assuring voting integrity. May neither State waver nor weaken in the face of cretinous & absurd disinvestment, boycott efforts by the Loony Left. It is of course, the Liberal-Left that aims to impose draconian, medical ID-check controls, on the populace, over the bonkers-show, Wuhan virus epidemic. By way of 'Vaccine Passports'. It is they who want to make day-to-day, week-to-week life mega-difficult & mega-inconvenient for those who would decline to take the vaccine shot. Yet those same neo-Bolshevik Leftists would forbid having voter-ID checks, as a prerequisite for voting in elections! 'Oh no', ------ the Leftists seem to scream, ------ 'Voting has to be the one thing, the one citizen-to-government transaction where no ID is to be required.' Well I tell you: These people are deranged, and supremely loony! They'd leave every future election going forward, to be ripe for the committing of vote fraud & vote theft! If they had their way, election audits would never work, nor uncover nor confirm anything, because every crookedly-accepted ballot could NOT be traced back to an actual, legitimate, pre-screened voter! Because a crime ring of Antifas, hidden working in the election department, would have been illicitly churning out masses of counterfeit ballots, and disguising them as & among legitimate ballots, so that the final count gets bungled, and hence forcing thru a false Democrat win! The Democrats are a party of thieves & crooks!
- Infowars, Darrin McBreen – 06/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60917eae941e340d85404879
-- The global technological elite have launched a massive propaganda campaign to guilt-trip and bribe Americans into getting the COVID vaccines in order to return to basic normalcy.
** Comments:
• i don’t give a fuck you offer me you can shove that JAB up your fucking ass
• I will hold out forever. I don’t care whether they offered me a $billion.
• The more desperately they try to get peoples to take jab the more I'm convinced it's something bad. When did ever before politicians, MSM, celebrities or even doctors cared about your health? Yeah, never. Few years ago there was Ebola pandemic; MSM in Europe barely mentioned something about that virus with 90% mortality rate and even less such panic or "care" for our health as we get now for something as dangerous as flu. Now they lawlessly, hiding behind overblown pandemic, took away our rights and freedoms and promise to give some scraps of it back if we inject ourselves with experimental and questionable substance. It's one huge con scam and as long it's done by billionaires who we are told are smart and respectable members of society and as long enough participates in this scam that makes it legal and justified. Everything they called conspiracy theories is coming to truth and with such speed that even intrusive fact checkers can't keep it up.
• The amount of excitement I have after watching this to go get a vaccine? =🥱😴 I’m not convinced and I won't sell out for concerts or donuts.
• Incentives for the vaccine? No one wants to take that garbage fake vaccine bc they know it will kill them. Vaxpass to get into concerts, museums etc.. There will be no one left to attend events..
• Unreal! All this covid BS had an end game and here it is. Vax Pass to control your life. And we are seeing the social credit system being implemented. Vaccine injections ( enjoy life good citizen ) Refusing Gene therapy ( You cannot live free bad citizen )
• Get your city pass showing you are allowing the elites screw your DNA along with your green jello in you vein in your wrist monitoring your blood and phone app telling you you can go outside. Freedom
• So government is NOT going to push the vax huh? lmao
• Was that a government official? Pushing division aka discrimination? People don't learn from the past as the government is NOT supposed to condone making citizens 2nd class with discrimination. this is against the law, where are the lawsuits? The arrests? heck at least a "hearing" (all show, no bite, circus theater) so much for equality and freedom
• This is a very big mess which will incite more violence - People are waking up, and most of my Chi pals, were getting out years ago, because of the authoritarianism.
• It's liked to the END of freedom, vaccine passport for free food, haircuts and manicures, that's how they hoodwink the masses before enslaving them
• They have to provide an incentive to download the app and take an injection. This is good news. They are losing the battle.
• Ron DeSantis is doing fantastically as Governor! He has come out against vaccine passports in his state, and in opposition to lax, flimsy, no-ID-showing rules with voting. I hope both Florida and Georgia stand strong & firm, and stay the course in their new laws strengthening Voter-ID requirements & imposing stricter election rules/procedures for assuring voting integrity. May neither State waver nor weaken in the face of cretinous & absurd disinvestment, boycott efforts by the Loony Left. It is of course, the Liberal-Left that aims to impose draconian, medical ID-check controls, on the populace, over the bonkers-show, Wuhan virus epidemic. By way of 'Vaccine Passports'. It is they who want to make day-to-day, week-to-week life mega-difficult & mega-inconvenient for those who would decline to take the vaccine shot. Yet those same neo-Bolshevik Leftists would forbid having voter-ID checks, as a prerequisite for voting in elections! 'Oh no', ------ the Leftists seem to scream, ------ 'Voting has to be the one thing, the one citizen-to-government transaction where no ID is to be required.' Well I tell you: These people are deranged, and supremely loony! They'd leave every future election going forward, to be ripe for the committing of vote fraud & vote theft! If they had their way, election audits would never work, nor uncover nor confirm anything, because every crookedly-accepted ballot could NOT be traced back to an actual, legitimate, pre-screened voter! Because a crime ring of Antifas, hidden working in the election department, would have been illicitly churning out masses of counterfeit ballots, and disguising them as & among legitimate ballots, so that the final count gets bungled, and hence forcing thru a false Democrat win! The Democrats are a party of thieves & crooks!
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