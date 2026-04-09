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Lucifer Has a NASA Moon Mission Named Artemis
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
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On April 1, 2026, NASA's Artemis II mission launched four astronauts toward the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft. It is the most technologically advanced spaceflight in human history. But beneath the engineering lies a mythological architecture that traces back thousands of years—and points to an entity the ancient world feared.

In this investigation goes into the hidden history of American rocketry, the occult origins of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and the translation of a 3,000-year-old title that changes everything we know about NASA’s flagship lunar program.

From the rituals of Jack Parsons to the gravestone of Wernher von Braun, it follows the names, the ancient manuscripts, and the spiritual framework of the cosmos to ask one question:

What exactly is humanity sending to the Moon?

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hoaxliespropagandadeceit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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