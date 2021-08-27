⁣Vaxxed II Movie : 2 The People's Truth ⁣https://www.vaxxed2.com/ ⁣https://youtu.be/3UWNySwlDLg ⁣http://www.vaxxed.com/massachusetts/ In VAXXED II Movie: THE PEOPLE'S TRUTH, An investigation into how the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, concealed and destroyed data on their 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. This alarming deception has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism, potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime. Polly and the team travel over 50,000 miles in the USA and around the world. Interviews of parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposed the vaccine injury epidemic and asked the question on every parent’s mind, “Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we’ve been told?” Its not only corruption. Its not only a cover up. It can only be a sadistic plot hurt, mangle, slow and otherwise cause harm to the children of America. The magic of this documentary is that it exposes the utter corruption in our medical industry. BigPharma has been deeply influencing everyone on every side since the beginning. It is insane! You also learn how powerful brainwashing truly is. It does not require you to be weak or low IQ. It can be done on a global scale to the worlds smartest people: Our DRs. PHDS, Researchers and Thinktankers. For more double check the: Goebbels On the nature of Propaganda: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214404266837393408?referrer=shane_st_pierre They have been poisoning, slowing, dumbing down, and retarding our children every chance they could in every way they could think of. How is that NOT the most evil thing you can think of? That's your Government! Or more accurately, that's sadistic plot of this New World Order as the 50+ year plan to rob, deprive, break down and overall subjugate the American People through their children. Sound Familiar? Literally the source of all evil on this planet!