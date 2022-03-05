© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Ukrainian MISSILE landed in Nastia's House. The Girl's Mother was Wounded & now in the Hospital, luckily Her Life is Out of Danger. This has be GOING ON FOR 8 YEARS
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • March 05, 2022
Here is the translated description from this video.
Result of the renewed shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk by Ukraine❗️
A Ukrainian missile landed in Nastia's house. The girl's mother was wounded & now in the hospital, luckily her life is out of danger. This has be going on for 8 years.
Today the girl and her sister are cleaning up the garden. Her father's colleagues, miners, help them.
So, dear people, it's been going on here for 8 years.
Result of the renewed shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk by Ukraine❗️
A Ukrainian missile landed in Nastia's house. The girl's mother was wounded & now in the hospital, luckily her life is out of danger. This has be going on for 8 years.
Today the girl and her sister are cleaning up the garden. Her father's colleagues, miners, help them.
So, dear people, it's been going on here for 8 years.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.