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MASSIVE KILLGRID RADIATION TOWER NEXT TO HEALTH CENTER
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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52 views • November 25, 2021
Address:
State Farm Insurance office parking lot behind building
5350 N. 16th st
Phoenix AZ

Tower is also directly above adjacent Southwest Medical and Rehab business(sells medical supplies and repairs wheelchairs)which could present another immediate danger to vulnerable elderly, disabled customers.

Owner, Operator: Crown & Castle

800 788 7011

Tower has no FCC# on notice sign which violates Federal Law.

Note: All towers I have investigated in Phoenix owned, operated by Crown & Castle and American Tower have no FCC location numbers posted violating Federal Law.

(Tower on State Farm office parking lot directly above Southwest Medical and Rehab business)


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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