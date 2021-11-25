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MASSIVE KILLGRID RADIATION TOWER NEXT TO HEALTH CENTER
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52 views • November 25, 2021
Address:
State Farm Insurance office parking lot behind building
5350 N. 16th st
Phoenix AZ
Tower is also directly above adjacent Southwest Medical and Rehab business(sells medical supplies and repairs wheelchairs)which could present another immediate danger to vulnerable elderly, disabled customers.
Owner, Operator: Crown & Castle
800 788 7011
Tower has no FCC# on notice sign which violates Federal Law.
Note: All towers I have investigated in Phoenix owned, operated by Crown & Castle and American Tower have no FCC location numbers posted violating Federal Law.
(Tower on State Farm office parking lot directly above Southwest Medical and Rehab business)
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State Farm Insurance office parking lot behind building
5350 N. 16th st
Phoenix AZ
Tower is also directly above adjacent Southwest Medical and Rehab business(sells medical supplies and repairs wheelchairs)which could present another immediate danger to vulnerable elderly, disabled customers.
Owner, Operator: Crown & Castle
800 788 7011
Tower has no FCC# on notice sign which violates Federal Law.
Note: All towers I have investigated in Phoenix owned, operated by Crown & Castle and American Tower have no FCC location numbers posted violating Federal Law.
(Tower on State Farm office parking lot directly above Southwest Medical and Rehab business)
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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