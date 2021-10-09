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In The Movie Contagion (2011), The Contagion Was Started By A Bat In China - Revelation Of The Method
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15 views • October 09, 2021
In the movie Contagion (2011), the contagion was started by a bat in China... #RevelationOfTheMethod
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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