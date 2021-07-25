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US SUPREME COURT HAS RULED THAT THE COVID19 INJECTIONS ARE PATHOGENS AND ARE UNSAFE TO TAKE.
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322 views • July 25, 2021
Pathogen - a pathogen in the oldest and broadest sense, is ANY ORGANISM that CAN PRODUCE A DISEASE. A pathogen may also be referred to as an infectious agent, or simply a germ.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a group of scientists who sued Anthony Fauci and the pharmaceutical companies have won a lawsuit over the fact that these injections are not vaccines and the claim they are safe.
https://darrellhines.net/2021/07/19/breaking-news-the-supreme-court-in-the-us-has-ruled-that-the-covid-pathogen-is-not-a-vaccine-is-unsafe-and-must-be-avoided-at-all-costs-big-pharma-and-anthony-fauci-have-lost-a-lawsuit-filed-by-r/
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a group of scientists who sued Anthony Fauci and the pharmaceutical companies have won a lawsuit over the fact that these injections are not vaccines and the claim they are safe.
https://darrellhines.net/2021/07/19/breaking-news-the-supreme-court-in-the-us-has-ruled-that-the-covid-pathogen-is-not-a-vaccine-is-unsafe-and-must-be-avoided-at-all-costs-big-pharma-and-anthony-fauci-have-lost-a-lawsuit-filed-by-r/
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