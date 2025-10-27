© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/26/2025
1 Corinthians 15:19-24 How To Have Perfect Joy In An Imperfect World
Intro: Only those who know Jesus Christ as Savior from their sins have perfect forgiveness, perfect hope and perfect joy. In a world full of miserable people with unmet expectations we can have hope and joy in Christ!