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Sydney Mum flees Australia in protest of Government's descent into Dictatorship (Part 2/3)
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120 views • October 30, 2021
Part 2/3 of a documentary series into the mass exodus of Australian families leaving Australia permanently to move overseas. Sydney Mother of three reveals why she decided to support her husband's decision in permanently leaving Australia in protest of the Governments harsh lockdown
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Aussie Cossack
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If you enjoyed this series consider ✅ sharing, subscribing and JOINING the team. Also, please consider support the Legal Fund & Channel Here:
1. PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
2. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AussieCossack
3. Direct to BSB 082278 Account: 500365866
4. Consider JOINING the channel as a member!
5. Join my Telegram channel https://t.me/AussieCossack
6. Pay ID 0412080035 (in Australia)
7. BTC Address: 3MssztrZwUzSsU4Z6mkEQR2EnQ5mSW6iNq
8. Cardano (ADA) addr1v8gpl4m6qt0suj9wwmd29z5jjvq8fu2gkrvv4xxq2cr5ujqklnqqy
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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