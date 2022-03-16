Ukraine Distraction for Blackrock to Order Enough Chinese Chemicals Dissolve You into Sewer

I am 6 decade witness for 1946 Operation Paperclip Big Pharma to execute Final Solution 2.0, Take your QR Code, final solution mandatory vaccine, as Blackrock will order enough chemicals to dissolve you efficiently into the sewers for proper UN & Chinese replacement population to not have to deal with your rotting body stench. Nixon took the dollar off the Gold Standard, because Hillary Clinton told him he would then not go to Prison.Intl B.A.R. Association Lawyers (2/3 of "elected" officials are lawyers) have sent all the US Gold Reserves to China for safe keeping while they launder the gold in collecting money for child, sex, narcotics, state secrets, US military weapons trafficking putting most payments in the UN World Bank Chinese World Digital Reserve Currency Accounts. All is to my best belief & knowledge. Click on my channel name #5Slampig for more of who, what, why, & when. #LegalElectionsMatter #USConstitutionParty More information & I can be contacted @SvenVonErick gab.com Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street Global Financial, Fidelity, J.P Morgan have acquired you & all of what you thought you owned in a hostile corporate takeover. Since your pension, & everything has been stolen from you digitally, the path of least resistance, & cheapest way to govern you is to spend the least amount of money to kill you. Monsanto, Pfizer, Glaxo Smith Kline, Baxter, Bayer, Dow etc all have been onboard with the Final Solution since their inception. The World Bankers/Royal class just needed enough time to fully implement their 200 year plan resulting in deals made after War of 1812, we didn't win. B.A.R. Association Judges, Lawyers, & Prosecutors continued to pay taxes to the Crown owned by the Rothschilds.