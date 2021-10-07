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AMERICA INFILTRATED, INTERDICTED, NOW INVADED! [2021-10-05] - JEFFREY PRATHER (VIDEO)
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150 views • October 07, 2021
AMERICA INFILTRATED, INTERDICTED, NOW INVADED! [2021-10-05] - JEFFREY PRATHER (VIDEO)
Today on The Prather Point:
►MG Donahue Left Afghan Allies to Die!
►China hacks CA Oil Spills & FB!
►FBI Admits Protecting Antifa!
►Green Beret & Marine Punished, Hunter Paid!
Today on The Prather Point:
►MG Donahue Left Afghan Allies to Die!
►China hacks CA Oil Spills & FB!
►FBI Admits Protecting Antifa!
►Green Beret & Marine Punished, Hunter Paid!
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