🚨🌐 WHO IS THEY THAT ARE SAYING PEACE AND SAFETY! AND WHY IS IT WRONG?

Peace and safety, and sudden destruction. somebody out there is saying it. you might be surprised who these people are that Paul is referring to. 1 Thessalonians 5. these are those you were taking Yahweh for granted. these are those who think everything is fine and dandy even as destruction is lurking over their heads. in this video I want to show what is meant by peace and safety and the mindset that is behind it as shown in the Bible





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Kenneth -vance-12