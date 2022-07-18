Spend 30 minutes alone with Jesus instead of going to pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors' churches

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). Once a person asked a Protestant Christian pastor what is the difference between Protestants and Catholics. The pastor replied immediately before I could reply that they are like brothers. I know immediately from a criminal investigative deduction that that pastor was a Satanist and possibly not a human specie like us. He was trying to cover up the truth. A real Christian, who has the Holy Spirit, would have spoken up the truth so that everyone will come to frantically try to kill him or her, and all his church donators would leave his church in utter disgust and anger. The Protestant churches are owned and operated by Satan Lucifer’s Vatican Draco reptilian chimera alien underground base, and they are hired shills who are “ordained & allowed & trained” by Satan Lucifer. If they were of God and the Holy Spirit, Satan Lucifer would be trying to kill them frantically, and slaughtering their fake Christian families, and all their church donators would be trying to stone them for restoring the hundreds of original Bible verses back to the Church. The Christian Evangelical Council would be targeting them for heresy against the Vatican Satanism’s fake Christianity, and be cooking them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, and cutting off their income, and preventing employment, and sending demons every day and astral molesters, and sending witchcraft & psychic attacks all day, so that more and more of Satan Lucifer and his hell’s army would get destroyed by God and made a laughing stock of heaven & earth. The question is, why are the churches and pastors living normal lives, and drinking coffee and eating their own children’s human meat church cookies, and singing & dancing in church, and having satanic Christmas services & parties, and enjoying social club hugging & kissing in Sananda Jesus’ “love & light” and Bible studies and evangelism and prayers sessions? Why aren’t they going out to look for God’s lost sheep like the real churches and real pastors are, and making disciples of all men? Instead, they are just stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes from the sheared sheep, and feeding hundreds of Jezebel’s GMO redefined Bible verses to the sheep to poison them, and keeping them in Satan Lucifer’s apostate condition so that they will get destroyed. They are Satanist reptilian hybrids like Pastor Chuck Smith of the pedophile cannibal Satanist organization “Calvary Chapel,” who said Catholics are our brothers, when asked how Christians should consider Catholics. They certainly are Chuck Smith’s brothers, because both the Protestant Church and Vatican Church are owned by the Illuminati Satanists non-humans of Satan Lucifer, just like the governments and police and courts and businesses and schools and media and occult groups and witchcraft and New Age and military and everything else. They are one big family. Anyone who says that a Catholic who belongs to an organization that has its main headquarters as Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien underground base Vatican, and that kills and eats millions of human and humanoid species children, and has thousands of rotting half-eaten children’s flesh under its Vatican, and goes around cooking us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, and has stolen 60 quintillion tons of gold, is either an enemy or blind religious Christian.







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