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The Beginning Of The End For The Serial Liar Fauci, Good Riddance
Aimless News
Aimless News
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190 views • September 09, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Sweden vs Israel - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1435058499948584963

How the illusion of a pandemic is built - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/09/08/pandemic-pattern-how-illusion-is-built/

Fauci lied, US paid for wuhan research, he should be terminated - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/07/fauci-lied-people-died-new-documents-show-anthony-fauci-lied-to-congress-u-s-funded-gain-of-function-research-in-wuhan-china-that-created-sars-cov-2/

Iodine kills covid in 15 seconds - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8743781/Swabbing-coronavirus-iodine-15-seconds-completely-kills-lab.html

Canada sees rise in youth injuries from vaxx - https://torontosun.com/news/provincial/over-100-ontario-youth-have-been-sent-to-hospital-for-vaccine-related-heart-problems

CDC puts out ridiculous list of woke terms, who elected these fools - https://www.cdc.gov/healthcommunication/Preferred_Terms.html

ACLU, leftist hacks get bought off - https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-aclu-prior-to-covid-denounced?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxMDI3OTk0OCwicG9zdF9pZCI6NDA5ODk1ODcsIl8iOiJOdHdFTSIsImlhdCI6MTYzMTA1NTYxMCwiZXhwIjoxNjMxMDU5MjEwLCJpc3MiOiJwdWItMTI4NjYyIiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.MEFg03v7v24gXUhj_g3JnvEL_ZiaH8cPXTFp_GYlBuM

Obama's releases are now running Afghanistan - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9968219/Four-Taliban-leaders-freed-prisoner-swap-Bowe-Bergdahl-join-new-government.html

20 years later, still awaiting trial - https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/20-years-after-9-11-mastermind-khalid-sheikh-mohammed-still-n1278592

Potatohead wants $6 billion to resettle unvetted afghans - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-asks-congress-6-4-billion-taxpayer-money-resettle-95000-unvetted-afghans/

Potatohead says no electrical emissions by 2020 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-biden-2020-going-make-sure-electricity-zero-emissions-video/

Another democrat busted for corruption - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/wisconsin-senate-candidate-felony-charges-stealing-campaign

Australia, please explain why I can't leave - https://www.rebelnews.com/australia_travel_law_bans_residents_of_other_countries_from_leaving

Australian health minister Chant says covid is forever - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-booster-shots-will-never-end/

This is a childrens doctor - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/freak-pediatrician-wins-photo-of-the-day/

Walter throws 2 touchdown passes in one game - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1435335194689540099

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1435255754424942602


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