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The Beginning Of The End For The Serial Liar Fauci, Good Riddance
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190 views • September 09, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Sweden vs Israel - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1435058499948584963
How the illusion of a pandemic is built - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/09/08/pandemic-pattern-how-illusion-is-built/
Fauci lied, US paid for wuhan research, he should be terminated - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/07/fauci-lied-people-died-new-documents-show-anthony-fauci-lied-to-congress-u-s-funded-gain-of-function-research-in-wuhan-china-that-created-sars-cov-2/
Iodine kills covid in 15 seconds - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8743781/Swabbing-coronavirus-iodine-15-seconds-completely-kills-lab.html
Canada sees rise in youth injuries from vaxx - https://torontosun.com/news/provincial/over-100-ontario-youth-have-been-sent-to-hospital-for-vaccine-related-heart-problems
CDC puts out ridiculous list of woke terms, who elected these fools - https://www.cdc.gov/healthcommunication/Preferred_Terms.html
ACLU, leftist hacks get bought off - https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-aclu-prior-to-covid-denounced?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxMDI3OTk0OCwicG9zdF9pZCI6NDA5ODk1ODcsIl8iOiJOdHdFTSIsImlhdCI6MTYzMTA1NTYxMCwiZXhwIjoxNjMxMDU5MjEwLCJpc3MiOiJwdWItMTI4NjYyIiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.MEFg03v7v24gXUhj_g3JnvEL_ZiaH8cPXTFp_GYlBuM
Obama's releases are now running Afghanistan - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9968219/Four-Taliban-leaders-freed-prisoner-swap-Bowe-Bergdahl-join-new-government.html
20 years later, still awaiting trial - https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/20-years-after-9-11-mastermind-khalid-sheikh-mohammed-still-n1278592
Potatohead wants $6 billion to resettle unvetted afghans - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-asks-congress-6-4-billion-taxpayer-money-resettle-95000-unvetted-afghans/
Potatohead says no electrical emissions by 2020 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-biden-2020-going-make-sure-electricity-zero-emissions-video/
Another democrat busted for corruption - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/wisconsin-senate-candidate-felony-charges-stealing-campaign
Australia, please explain why I can't leave - https://www.rebelnews.com/australia_travel_law_bans_residents_of_other_countries_from_leaving
Australian health minister Chant says covid is forever - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-booster-shots-will-never-end/
This is a childrens doctor - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/freak-pediatrician-wins-photo-of-the-day/
Walter throws 2 touchdown passes in one game - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1435335194689540099
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1435255754424942602
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Sweden vs Israel - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1435058499948584963
How the illusion of a pandemic is built - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/09/08/pandemic-pattern-how-illusion-is-built/
Fauci lied, US paid for wuhan research, he should be terminated - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/07/fauci-lied-people-died-new-documents-show-anthony-fauci-lied-to-congress-u-s-funded-gain-of-function-research-in-wuhan-china-that-created-sars-cov-2/
Iodine kills covid in 15 seconds - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8743781/Swabbing-coronavirus-iodine-15-seconds-completely-kills-lab.html
Canada sees rise in youth injuries from vaxx - https://torontosun.com/news/provincial/over-100-ontario-youth-have-been-sent-to-hospital-for-vaccine-related-heart-problems
CDC puts out ridiculous list of woke terms, who elected these fools - https://www.cdc.gov/healthcommunication/Preferred_Terms.html
ACLU, leftist hacks get bought off - https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-aclu-prior-to-covid-denounced?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxMDI3OTk0OCwicG9zdF9pZCI6NDA5ODk1ODcsIl8iOiJOdHdFTSIsImlhdCI6MTYzMTA1NTYxMCwiZXhwIjoxNjMxMDU5MjEwLCJpc3MiOiJwdWItMTI4NjYyIiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.MEFg03v7v24gXUhj_g3JnvEL_ZiaH8cPXTFp_GYlBuM
Obama's releases are now running Afghanistan - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9968219/Four-Taliban-leaders-freed-prisoner-swap-Bowe-Bergdahl-join-new-government.html
20 years later, still awaiting trial - https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/20-years-after-9-11-mastermind-khalid-sheikh-mohammed-still-n1278592
Potatohead wants $6 billion to resettle unvetted afghans - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-asks-congress-6-4-billion-taxpayer-money-resettle-95000-unvetted-afghans/
Potatohead says no electrical emissions by 2020 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-biden-2020-going-make-sure-electricity-zero-emissions-video/
Another democrat busted for corruption - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/wisconsin-senate-candidate-felony-charges-stealing-campaign
Australia, please explain why I can't leave - https://www.rebelnews.com/australia_travel_law_bans_residents_of_other_countries_from_leaving
Australian health minister Chant says covid is forever - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-booster-shots-will-never-end/
This is a childrens doctor - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/freak-pediatrician-wins-photo-of-the-day/
Walter throws 2 touchdown passes in one game - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1435335194689540099
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1435255754424942602
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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