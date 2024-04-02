Putin reminded Those Who Organize Terror Attacks against Russia that this is a Double Edged Sword

Putin reminded those who organise terror attacks against Russia that this is a double edged sword.
⚡️The Russian President reminded his police chief's that such attacks are carried out only for money with no political and religious loyalty.
⚡️All information can be bought and sold therefore we will definitely uncover who ordered these attacks Putin said.
