Putin reminded Those Who Organize Terror Attacks against Russia that this is a Double Edged Sword
Published 14 hours ago

Putin reminded those who organise terror attacks against Russia that this is a double edged sword. 

⚡️The Russian President reminded his police chief's that such attacks are carried out only for money with no political and religious loyalty.

⚡️All information can be bought and sold therefore we will definitely uncover who ordered these attacks Putin said.


