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The Climate Bomb is a NEW WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION.
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581 views • March 30, 2022
The climate bomb is a new weapon of mass destruction.
Triggering floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, droughts & cataclysms. Unfortunately this scenario is no longer science fiction.
Please watch.
Thanks to https://alcyonpleiades.blogspot.com/ for this video.
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Triggering floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, droughts & cataclysms. Unfortunately this scenario is no longer science fiction.
Please watch.
Thanks to https://alcyonpleiades.blogspot.com/ for this video.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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