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$10.3B Cannabis Sales: 2020 Recap
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2 views • December 17, 2020
Here are five key metrics from Headset to provide you with a pulse check on legal cannabis markets including total sales, year over year growth, basket count, and more.
Illinois spent on average $113.80 per visit, while Washington prefers to go more often, spending only $33.76 on average per visit.
The market with the most brand concentration was Alberta (41%), British Columbia (43%), Nevada (33%) , while Washington's brand concentration was only 22%.
California had the highest monthly sales average of $317.8M with an annual sales total of $3.81B, with 2020 sales exceeding $10,274,300,000 across all 12 markets:
Market: Annual Revenue (in millions):
California $3,813.5
Colorado $1,709.9
Washington $654.8
Illinois $1,354.1**
Michigan $362.7***
Oregon $239.2*
Massachusetts $442.4*
Nevada $493.0
Ontario $702.8***
Alberta $311.7*
British Columbia $164.2*
Saskatchewan $26.0****
*missing 4 months of data
**missing 5 months of data
***missing 9 months of data
****missing 10 months of data
Show Notes:
Cannabis Market Overview December 2020
https://www.headset.io/posts/cannabis-market-overview-december-2020
Guest:
Tom Howard, Business Attorney at Collateral Base
https://www.cannabisindustrylawyer.com
&
Host of Cannabis Legalization News podcast
https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 600 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Illinois spent on average $113.80 per visit, while Washington prefers to go more often, spending only $33.76 on average per visit.
The market with the most brand concentration was Alberta (41%), British Columbia (43%), Nevada (33%) , while Washington's brand concentration was only 22%.
California had the highest monthly sales average of $317.8M with an annual sales total of $3.81B, with 2020 sales exceeding $10,274,300,000 across all 12 markets:
Market: Annual Revenue (in millions):
California $3,813.5
Colorado $1,709.9
Washington $654.8
Illinois $1,354.1**
Michigan $362.7***
Oregon $239.2*
Massachusetts $442.4*
Nevada $493.0
Ontario $702.8***
Alberta $311.7*
British Columbia $164.2*
Saskatchewan $26.0****
*missing 4 months of data
**missing 5 months of data
***missing 9 months of data
****missing 10 months of data
Show Notes:
Cannabis Market Overview December 2020
https://www.headset.io/posts/cannabis-market-overview-december-2020
Guest:
Tom Howard, Business Attorney at Collateral Base
https://www.cannabisindustrylawyer.com
&
Host of Cannabis Legalization News podcast
https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 600 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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