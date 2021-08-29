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America’s Waste Crisis: Presented by Joseph Applegarth
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22 views • August 29, 2021
America’s Waste Crisis: Presented by Joseph Applegarth
America is one of the most wasteful nations in the world. There is no excuse for such incomprehensible waste of valuable resources in a nation that brags to be the best and most desired nation on earth. Something is very wrong in America to allow this kind of improvident squander of valuable, recyclable resources.
The pictures and content contained within this video is protected by the Fair Use Act because it is a nonprofit and non-monetized film production for the sole purpose of education hence environmental awareness.
If you are interested in my video content, please share my videos, and subscribe to my channel. You can also find my videos on YouTube, UGETube, Rumble, Odysee, Bitchute, Brighteon, and Facebook.
America is one of the most wasteful nations in the world. There is no excuse for such incomprehensible waste of valuable resources in a nation that brags to be the best and most desired nation on earth. Something is very wrong in America to allow this kind of improvident squander of valuable, recyclable resources.
The pictures and content contained within this video is protected by the Fair Use Act because it is a nonprofit and non-monetized film production for the sole purpose of education hence environmental awareness.
If you are interested in my video content, please share my videos, and subscribe to my channel. You can also find my videos on YouTube, UGETube, Rumble, Odysee, Bitchute, Brighteon, and Facebook.
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