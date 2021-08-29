America’s Waste Crisis: Presented by Joseph Applegarth



America is one of the most wasteful nations in the world. There is no excuse for such incomprehensible waste of valuable resources in a nation that brags to be the best and most desired nation on earth. Something is very wrong in America to allow this kind of improvident squander of valuable, recyclable resources.



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