Fiona Barnett - Candy Girl
Fiona Barnett - Candy Girl

Candy Girl is the documentary in which Fiona Barnett visits ritual abuse sites around Sydney and describes what she experienced at the hands of Luciferian Antony Kidman at CIA MK-ULTRA research labs at Sydney University, Holsworthy Army Base & Lucas Heights ANSTOW nuclear reactor.

