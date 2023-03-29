Quo Vadis

March 28, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Theresa Musco on War in the Holy Land.

Very interesting are the words that Our Lady said to Theresa Musco, one of the most famous Catholic mystics in Italy who died with a reputation for holiness.

Teresa Musco received a large number of apparitions, visions, locutions and supernatural events of various kinds.

Teresa's life was permeated by the deep mystery of suffering and poverty, and who showed everything for the redemption of sin and union with the suffering of Jesus Christ.

Although she was physically abused by her father in her family from an early age, as a little girl at the age of five she received her first visions of the Virgin Mary, Jesus, Padre Pio as well as the stigmata, the mystical wounds of Christ.

After her death, the process for her beatification began, and many people already venerate her as a saint, even though she always lived in extreme poverty, far from the glory of the world.

Among her messages, there are many that also speak to the men of the present time.

Her diary contains over 2,600 pages of recorded mystical experiences, and what she wrote on October 10, 1973 is particularly relevant and tragic:

Our Lady tells her: "A new war will soon begin in the land where the Savior was born, that is, My beloved Son, and it will not stop.

Although it seems that they are making peace, it is not true, because from there a great war will be born, from there comes a great punishment from heaven and earth".

Jesus' prophecy about the end times and Jerusalem

Jesus' prophecy that he gives us in the Gospel and tells it to his disciples is also significant because the Lord says: And Jerusalem will be trampled under foot by the Gentiles until the times of the Gentiles are over.

"Then they asked him: "Teacher, when will it be and what will be the sign that the time has come for it to happen?"

And he said: “Be careful not to be misled!

For many will come in my name and say: 'I am the Christ' and 'The time is at hand'.

Don't follow them!

And when you hear about wars and riots, don't be afraid!

Because that has to happen first, but it won't end right away." Then he said to them: “Nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom.

And there will be strong earthquakes and in various places there will be pestilence and famine.

There will be horrors and great signs from heaven.

And before all that they will lay hands on you, they will persecute you and hand you over to synagogues and prisons and bring you before kings and governors for my name's sake.

This will be your opportunity to testify.

Therefore do not think beforehand what you will say in your defense, for I will give you words and wisdom which all your adversaries together will not be able to oppose or dispute.

And even your parents, brothers, relatives and friends will teach you. They will kill some of you.

And everyone will hate you because of my name.

But not a hair will fall from your head.

By your perseverance you will win your souls.

When you see that the army surrounds Jerusalem and encamps around it, then know that its desolation is near!

Then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains! Those who are in the city should leave it, and those who are in the villages should not enter the city!

For these are the days in which justice will be done, to fulfill all that is written.

Woe to pregnant and breastfeeding women in those days!

For terrible trouble will befall this land and wrath will be poured out on this people.

They will fall by the edge of the sword and will lead them into captivity among all nations.

And Jerusalem will be trampled by the Gentiles until the Gentile times are over.

And there will be signs in the sun, the moon and the stars, and the peoples of the earth will be seized with anxiety and a sense of powerlessness because of the roar of the sea and the waves, and people will then lose consciousness from fear and expectation of what will happen to the world, because the powers of heaven will be shaken.

And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. And when all this begins to happen, stand up straight and lift up your heads, because your deliverance is drawing near."

Then he told them the comparison: “Look at the fig tree and all the other trees! When you see that they have already budded, you yourself know that summer is near.

So you too, when you see all this happening, know that the kingdom of God is near!

Truly, I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things take place.

Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away."

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wxbq7j-Wcs