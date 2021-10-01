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Babylon is fallen: pope Francis condemns critics’ ‘work of the devil’
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50 views • October 01, 2021
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Credits to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. Their website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Their channel is DCMEDIA.
On Sabbath evening, October 1, 2021, I preached about the pope’s condemnation of dissident voices in the Catholic church who are opposed to the pope’s progressive sexual diversity agenda: https://www.thetablet.co.uk/news/14532/pope-condemns-critics-who-are-doing-work-of-the-devil-
The purpose of addressing the pope’s condemnation is to show how Christians, most notably Sabbath-keeping Christians, who will reject the pope’s mark of SUNday worship, will be heavily condemned and persecuted for their support of God and His 7th day Sabbath. The pope’s condemnation of dissident voices is a foretaste of what will happen to commandment-keeping Christians as per Revelation 20:4.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. Their website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Their channel is DCMEDIA.
On Sabbath evening, October 1, 2021, I preached about the pope’s condemnation of dissident voices in the Catholic church who are opposed to the pope’s progressive sexual diversity agenda: https://www.thetablet.co.uk/news/14532/pope-condemns-critics-who-are-doing-work-of-the-devil-
The purpose of addressing the pope’s condemnation is to show how Christians, most notably Sabbath-keeping Christians, who will reject the pope’s mark of SUNday worship, will be heavily condemned and persecuted for their support of God and His 7th day Sabbath. The pope’s condemnation of dissident voices is a foretaste of what will happen to commandment-keeping Christians as per Revelation 20:4.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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