Global Passport Push, White Plague Rising, Doctor Time Debate, ‘Cidada’ Variant Emerges - The RSB Show 3-30-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Global Passport Push, White Plague Rising, Doctor Time Debate, Cholesterol Testing Shift, ACIP Power Struggle, ‘Cidada’ Variant Emerges, Health Sovereignty Rights, Longevity Organ Link and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/global-passport-push-white-plague-rising-doctor-time-debate-cholesterol-testing-shift-question-about-supplement-regiment-acip-power-struggle-cidada-variant-emerges-health-sove/