Colombia’s Petro invokes Aztec prophecy to warn Trump against aggression in Latin America - ENG text only

Colombia’s Petro invokes Aztec prophecy to warn Trump against aggression in Latin America

💬 “Legend has it that the jaguar will awaken if the golden eagle dares attack the condor,” President Petro said, invoking the jaguar – symbol of the collective power of Latin America, which also served as a central figure in Mayan and Aztec mythology. “Don’t awaken the jaguar!”

🗣 “I would tell Rubio and Trump – be careful, you are crossing the Caribbean of liberators, you are messing with Bolivar’s homeland,” Petro added, referencing Simon Bolivar, the 19th century military officer who led the fight to free Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru and Panama from the Spanish Empire.

🔊 “Mr. Rubio is a liar. They are not killing drug traffickers. The real drug traffickers have gone, through their political allies, to offices in Miami to speak with Mr. Rubio’s senators, asking them to bomb us here, to try to remove the president of a republic elected by popular vote, to humiliate us. But Colombia will not be humiliated, because this is also the homeland of the liberator Bolivar,” Petro said, commenting on the ‘drug war’ pretext behind the US’s Caribbean buildup.

🔴 Petro also proposed reuniting Gran Colombia of the 19th century to secure the region’s sovereignty once and for all. “Why don’t we organize, through the grassroots of society, without asking permission, the Constituent Assembly committees among three or four countries that made up Gran Colombia?” he asked.

🔴 Such a union would “unite the Bolivarian dream again and be powerful,” and “could also be the solution to the current internal problems,” Petro believes.