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12/1/18 #EVILDEAD: G_orge B_sh, Sr., Dies (as planned) & Gang of 8 Squirms #SCHITT
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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20 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/1/18: B_sh senior is dead at 94 after a 70 year career dedicated to plundering the Republic, destroying the US Consititution, organizing nation-wide drug, guns and pedophilia crime rings paid for with your taxpayer dollars, and it get's darker from there.... will 9/11 crimes finally be prosecuted? Are you nervous, yet, Muell_r?

As the FBI secures evidence from FBI whistle blower, Dennis Nathan Cain, Ad_m Sch_ff {MIRROR}, counts his days as a free man and Huber prepares to testify on 12/05-- the FISA declas looms. The Gang of 8 faces scandal exposure for dereliction of duty and oath regarding the FISA "Insurance Policy" investigation and zero oversight-- will they be removed from service?

The Gang of 8 must be held accountable for their negligence in oversight upon hearing of the FISA secret investigation and doing nothing:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html

Read Adam Sch_ff's recent tweet regarding Trump's comments about impending FISA declas:
https://twitter.com/RepAdamSchiff

Q: Think Mirror.

Ding Dong, the warlock is dead:

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/30/us/politics/george-hw-bush-dies.html

http://humansarefree.com/2015/04/george-bush-pedophile-sex-ring-and.html

http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/Franklin/FranklinCoverup/franklin.htm

GhwB involvement in Franklin scandal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uW2U5L17lDQ

GhwB involvement in the JFK assassination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NlJQJUUqR4

https://whowhatwhy.org/2013/10/02/bush-and-the-jfk-hit-part-3-where-was-poppy-november-22-1963/

https://www.britannica.com/topic/The-Bohemian-Club

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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
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