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12/1/18 #EVILDEAD: G_orge B_sh, Sr., Dies (as planned) & Gang of 8 Squirms #SCHITT
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20 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/1/18: B_sh senior is dead at 94 after a 70 year career dedicated to plundering the Republic, destroying the US Consititution, organizing nation-wide drug, guns and pedophilia crime rings paid for with your taxpayer dollars, and it get's darker from there.... will 9/11 crimes finally be prosecuted? Are you nervous, yet, Muell_r?
As the FBI secures evidence from FBI whistle blower, Dennis Nathan Cain, Ad_m Sch_ff {MIRROR}, counts his days as a free man and Huber prepares to testify on 12/05-- the FISA declas looms. The Gang of 8 faces scandal exposure for dereliction of duty and oath regarding the FISA "Insurance Policy" investigation and zero oversight-- will they be removed from service?
The Gang of 8 must be held accountable for their negligence in oversight upon hearing of the FISA secret investigation and doing nothing:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html
Read Adam Sch_ff's recent tweet regarding Trump's comments about impending FISA declas:
https://twitter.com/RepAdamSchiff
Q: Think Mirror.
Ding Dong, the warlock is dead:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/30/us/politics/george-hw-bush-dies.html
http://humansarefree.com/2015/04/george-bush-pedophile-sex-ring-and.html
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/Franklin/FranklinCoverup/franklin.htm
GhwB involvement in Franklin scandal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uW2U5L17lDQ
GhwB involvement in the JFK assassination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NlJQJUUqR4
https://whowhatwhy.org/2013/10/02/bush-and-the-jfk-hit-part-3-where-was-poppy-november-22-1963/
https://www.britannica.com/topic/The-Bohemian-Club
Many huge thanks for your support of YAFTV!! Congratulations to all of the November winners of the Patreon give-away! Your ongoing support is what keeps You Are Free TV in action!
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
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CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
12/1/18: B_sh senior is dead at 94 after a 70 year career dedicated to plundering the Republic, destroying the US Consititution, organizing nation-wide drug, guns and pedophilia crime rings paid for with your taxpayer dollars, and it get's darker from there.... will 9/11 crimes finally be prosecuted? Are you nervous, yet, Muell_r?
As the FBI secures evidence from FBI whistle blower, Dennis Nathan Cain, Ad_m Sch_ff {MIRROR}, counts his days as a free man and Huber prepares to testify on 12/05-- the FISA declas looms. The Gang of 8 faces scandal exposure for dereliction of duty and oath regarding the FISA "Insurance Policy" investigation and zero oversight-- will they be removed from service?
The Gang of 8 must be held accountable for their negligence in oversight upon hearing of the FISA secret investigation and doing nothing:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html
Read Adam Sch_ff's recent tweet regarding Trump's comments about impending FISA declas:
https://twitter.com/RepAdamSchiff
Q: Think Mirror.
Ding Dong, the warlock is dead:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/30/us/politics/george-hw-bush-dies.html
http://humansarefree.com/2015/04/george-bush-pedophile-sex-ring-and.html
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/Franklin/FranklinCoverup/franklin.htm
GhwB involvement in Franklin scandal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uW2U5L17lDQ
GhwB involvement in the JFK assassination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NlJQJUUqR4
https://whowhatwhy.org/2013/10/02/bush-and-the-jfk-hit-part-3-where-was-poppy-november-22-1963/
https://www.britannica.com/topic/The-Bohemian-Club
Many huge thanks for your support of YAFTV!! Congratulations to all of the November winners of the Patreon give-away! Your ongoing support is what keeps You Are Free TV in action!
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
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