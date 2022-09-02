ERUEKA! Watch in Real Time the only real form of Evolution that exists - The Evolution of Ideas

I recently had an epiphany of sorts concerning the southern star trails and how we see them. This was the real time recording of the last 10 mins or so... its neat to see ideas evolve in real time !. Its unpolished and rough of course..





knowledge evolution is definitely a reality. i think of it is evolution of an idea. when people toss out thoughts then build off each others input until a final complex solution is derived, otherwise impossible without the separate inputs.