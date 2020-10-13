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The David Knight Show (13October20 Full Show)
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43 views • October 13, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:31 Fauci shows NO gratitude after Trump made him dictator & praised him on a COVID campaign ad. Fauci tries to throttle Trump rallies & get Trump’s ad pulled
— 00:13:58 Masks have become a political game as WH Chief of Staff Meadows leaves when reporters demand he wear one but Trump mocks Biden for not following mask etiquette
— 00:22:32 A doctor and a manufacturer’s insert tell the truth about the mask lunacy
— 00:31:55 Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused for adverse reaction. But what are the TRUE RISKS of vaccines that modify DNA
— 00:55:28 Nobel Prize awarded for “rewriting the code of life”
— 01:13:13 Restaurants are secretly tracking customers, FiveEyes countries are warning that encryption threatens “public safety” (not national security anymore)
— 01:33:33 Religious persecution ramping up in western countries against Christians and Jews — in the name of COVID “violations"
— 01:44:54 Healthcare, specifically Obamacare, as a control tactic
— 01:54:19 Are Republican Supreme Court appointees the way to control and out-of-control Court?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:31 Fauci shows NO gratitude after Trump made him dictator & praised him on a COVID campaign ad. Fauci tries to throttle Trump rallies & get Trump’s ad pulled
— 00:13:58 Masks have become a political game as WH Chief of Staff Meadows leaves when reporters demand he wear one but Trump mocks Biden for not following mask etiquette
— 00:22:32 A doctor and a manufacturer’s insert tell the truth about the mask lunacy
— 00:31:55 Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused for adverse reaction. But what are the TRUE RISKS of vaccines that modify DNA
— 00:55:28 Nobel Prize awarded for “rewriting the code of life”
— 01:13:13 Restaurants are secretly tracking customers, FiveEyes countries are warning that encryption threatens “public safety” (not national security anymore)
— 01:33:33 Religious persecution ramping up in western countries against Christians and Jews — in the name of COVID “violations"
— 01:44:54 Healthcare, specifically Obamacare, as a control tactic
— 01:54:19 Are Republican Supreme Court appointees the way to control and out-of-control Court?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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