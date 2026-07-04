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From humble weed to nutritional powerhouse: Reasons to try Ahiflower Oil
Groovy Bee
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The Groovy Bee Store wants to make it easy for you to enjoy the many health benefits of ahiflower oil, which is why we're offering Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil 90 Softgels - Plant-Based Omega 3-6-9.

This high-quality, lab-verified source of omega-fatty acids contains a unique, well-balanced combination of omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids that support overall health and well-being without the downsides of fish oil, such as potential mercury or microplastic contamination.

With Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil Softgels, you get all the health benefits of omega fatty acids in one convenient, lab-verified, plant-based supplement.

To ensure that you get only the best and cleanest omega supplement possible, our premium ahiflower oil softgels are sustainably sourced from trusted growers using our Crop Assured 365® proprietary process of identity preservation.

Groovy Bee Ahiflower Oil Softgels are also non-GMO and have been thoroughly lab tested for heavy metals, microbiology and glyphosate.


Shop at GroovyBee.com

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