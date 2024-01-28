Levels of Heaven & Hell: What are They? - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Jan 27, 2024





We have all heard of "7th Heaven." Is it real? Are some tortures in Hell worse than others? Fr. Chris Alar explains Church teaching, based on Scripture and Apostolic Tradition, of the different degrees of Heaven and Hell and what each is like.





Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnKSIAH0SpU