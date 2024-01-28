Create New Account
Levels of Heaven & Hell: What are They? - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Jan 27, 2024


We have all heard of "7th Heaven." Is it real? Are some tortures in Hell worse than others? Fr. Chris Alar explains Church teaching, based on Scripture and Apostolic Tradition, of the different degrees of Heaven and Hell and what each is like.


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnKSIAH0SpU

