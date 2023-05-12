Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"NASA Admits Erasing Apollo Moon Landing Telemetry Tapes" (2017) 👨‍🚀
238 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

So Why Did NASA Find It Necessary To Destroy The Telemetry Tapes?

Because NASA Realised That The Tapes Contain Footage That Would Reveal The Fraud.

The 'Tape Erase' Story Is Simply The Cover Story For The Deliberate Destruction Of Incriminating Evidence.

Mirrored - https://archive.org/details/NASA-ApolloTelemetryTapesErased

Keywords
nasaapollomissingtelemetry data

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket