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The Secret to Marjorie Taylor(-)Greene’s Success: “Evangelical” Congress-woman INTIMATELY Catholic
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91 views • May 29, 2022
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The Vortex — Marjorie Battles the Bishops
28 Apr 2022
Church Militant
283K subscribers
https://www.churchmilitant.com/video/episode/vortex-marjorie-battles-the-bishops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SzO-b2wU6A
The Vortex — Marjorie Battles the Bishops
28 Apr 2022
Church Militant
283K subscribers
https://www.churchmilitant.com/video/episode/vortex-marjorie-battles-the-bishops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SzO-b2wU6A
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