[Typical Glober Responses] Interview with Matthew Weathers - This Thursday
NEW INTERVIEW GUEST - we have an interview / debate / chat with someone named Matthew Weathers (matthew learns on discord) . anyone who wants to get a feel to see if you want to take part check this video out. here. https://youtu.be/voLSUuP6L2E
Here is his channel https://www.youtube.com/c/MDWeathers And here is his video with 131 mil views. https://youtu.be/Z9NQatne0xg
hes a real pleasure to talk to. but he does suffer from globe delusion lol
