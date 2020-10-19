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ΠΙΣΤΕΨΑΤΕ ΠΩΣ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΜΟΝΟΙ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΜΠΑΝ; ΔΕΙΤΕ ΛΟΙΠΟΝ!
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949 views • October 19, 2020
Η συνέντευξη που θα δείτε περιγράφει, από την δεκαετία του '30 έως και '90, την συνεργασία γήινων κυβερνήσεων μεγάλων κρατών (ΗΠΑ-CIA, ΝΑΖΙ ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑΣ, ΕΣΣΔ κλπ) με τον εξωγήινο παράγοντα, παράδοση τεχνολογίας της νέας χιλιετίας από εξωγήινους σε εμάς, πειράματα σε ανθρώπους, κατασκευή υβριδίων ανάμεσά μας (μείξη ανθρώπινου και εξωγήινου dna), καθώς και τις στρατιωτικο-επιστημονικές βάσεις αυτών των συνεργασιών, που κατασκευάστηκαν στην Ανταρκτική και σε πλανητοειδή του Ηλιακού μας Συστήματος (Σελήνη, Άρη).
Τελικά, η σειρά φαντασίας "X-FILES", καθόλου "φαντασία" δεν ήταν...
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