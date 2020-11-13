© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dark Outpost 11-13-2020 Operation Warp Speed
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
309 views • November 13, 2020
Be Prepared For The Looming Truckers' Strike. No Food? No Problem. Save $100.00 On A 4-Week Food Supply At http://preparewithdavid.com Today!
Tonight, we discuss the very real concern that the new COVID-19 vaccine being touted as 90 percent effective by Pfizer will genetically modify humans and contain alien DNA. John Carman joins us to give his take on the situation. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv right now!
Tonight, we discuss the very real concern that the new COVID-19 vaccine being touted as 90 percent effective by Pfizer will genetically modify humans and contain alien DNA. John Carman joins us to give his take on the situation. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv right now!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.