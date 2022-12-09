WAR Declared On Big Pharma!!! (While More Drop Because of Them)

Ron DeSantis has declared war on pharmaceutical companies. Saying what a LOT of society has been saying for two years, that the death jab manufactures should be held accountable for misleading the public with false statements about their..."vaccines". We delve a bit into a recent study conducted in Florida that backs his DeSantis' declaration up. Plus, a woman drops dead while working out at the gym and again, doctors are confused as to why! Another pro-athlete has a stroke (due to an obvious reason) and could do society a solid by addressing one little thing. Finally, Anne Heche's autopsy leaves you wondering "why is she REALLY dead?"
