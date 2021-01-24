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The Ai Paradox - Freedom vs Kindness
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10 views • January 24, 2021
The Ai Paradox - Freedom vs Kindness
In this video I discuss the Ai paradox of Freedom vs Kindness
and not being so fearful of the other.
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
#ai
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
Freedom and Kindness - Emma Brooke
www.emmabrooke.net › blog › freedom-and-kindness
Dec 27, 2017 — And that freedom, that sense of relief, was so quickly refilled with guilt, and shame and failure: remorse at how she could be so callous with her ...
Presence, Kindness, and Freedom: Brodsky, Barbara ...
www.amazon.com › Presence-Kindness-Freedom-Barba...
Product Description. Presence, Kindness, and Freedom by Aaron, channeled through Barbara Brodsky. This book appeals to seekers of all spiritual traditions.
Kindness and freedom? That sounds like virtue and liberty ...
www.ocregister.com › 2011/10/19 › kindness-and-free...
Oct 19, 2011 — Liberty tied to virtue. Freedom tied to kindness. Hm. Or conversely, “Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and ...
Use Your Freedom for Kindness | Jamie Jackson Spannhake
thenourishingbalance.wordpress.com › 2018/07/04 › us...
Jul 4, 2018 — On this Independence Day, when we celebrate our rights and freedoms, all of which were hard fought and won (thank you to those who fought ...
How The Power Of Kindness Impacts Your Life And Others ...
medium.com › the-mission › how-the-power-of-kindne...
Dec 25, 2017 — Now change the scenario and think of a time you were kind to another ... into Freedom: The Science and Practice of Open-Hearted Awareness.
Freedom “to” vs. Freedom “from” » SPH | Boston University
www.bu.edu › sph › 2017/03/19 › freedom-to-vs-freed...
Mar 19, 2017 — But there is another kind of right—rights that are founded on the basis of freedom “from.” These include the right to live free from socioeconomic ...
Take ownership of your freedom to choose kindness and ...
hungrywanderingpenguin.com › 2020/03 › take-owner...
Take ownership of your freedom to choose kindness and compassion and show up as a united humanity. March 19, 2020. IMG_20200114_164311.
https://youtu.be/v7Faad1eadY
In this video I discuss the Ai paradox of Freedom vs Kindness
and not being so fearful of the other.
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
#ai
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
Freedom and Kindness - Emma Brooke
www.emmabrooke.net › blog › freedom-and-kindness
Dec 27, 2017 — And that freedom, that sense of relief, was so quickly refilled with guilt, and shame and failure: remorse at how she could be so callous with her ...
Presence, Kindness, and Freedom: Brodsky, Barbara ...
www.amazon.com › Presence-Kindness-Freedom-Barba...
Product Description. Presence, Kindness, and Freedom by Aaron, channeled through Barbara Brodsky. This book appeals to seekers of all spiritual traditions.
Kindness and freedom? That sounds like virtue and liberty ...
www.ocregister.com › 2011/10/19 › kindness-and-free...
Oct 19, 2011 — Liberty tied to virtue. Freedom tied to kindness. Hm. Or conversely, “Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and ...
Use Your Freedom for Kindness | Jamie Jackson Spannhake
thenourishingbalance.wordpress.com › 2018/07/04 › us...
Jul 4, 2018 — On this Independence Day, when we celebrate our rights and freedoms, all of which were hard fought and won (thank you to those who fought ...
How The Power Of Kindness Impacts Your Life And Others ...
medium.com › the-mission › how-the-power-of-kindne...
Dec 25, 2017 — Now change the scenario and think of a time you were kind to another ... into Freedom: The Science and Practice of Open-Hearted Awareness.
Freedom “to” vs. Freedom “from” » SPH | Boston University
www.bu.edu › sph › 2017/03/19 › freedom-to-vs-freed...
Mar 19, 2017 — But there is another kind of right—rights that are founded on the basis of freedom “from.” These include the right to live free from socioeconomic ...
Take ownership of your freedom to choose kindness and ...
hungrywanderingpenguin.com › 2020/03 › take-owner...
Take ownership of your freedom to choose kindness and compassion and show up as a united humanity. March 19, 2020. IMG_20200114_164311.
https://youtu.be/v7Faad1eadY
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