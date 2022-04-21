Social programming / Κοινωνικὸς προγραμματισμός

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Νοητικὸς προγραμματισμὸς ἀξιοποιῶντας τὴν κοινωνικὴ ἐκπαίδευσι· γι' αὐτὸ ἐπιβάλλουν τὴ χρῆσι τῶν φιμώτρων! / Mental programming using social education; that's why they impose the use of muzzles!
Πηγή / Source: https://rumble.com/v11l3of--covid.html