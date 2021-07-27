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World Wide Freedom Rally: US-Canadian Border Rainbow Bridge July 24 2021
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31 views • July 27, 2021
Canada-US Border: July 24, 2021 People's Party of Canada and supporters of the Constitution Coalition of New York met midway on the pedestrian Rainbow Bridge to protest the closed border between their two countries. The groups shouted and sang to each other across the mandated 100 feet or so separating them.Jim Torma of the People's Party of Canada and Nancie Orticelli of the Constitutional Coalition of NY organized the event.
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