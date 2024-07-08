© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Both 9/11 & the Moon Landing are two of the greatest deceptions of all time. Once you realise the psychopaths ruling the World are prepared to enact & sustain such lies, you start questioning everything.
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1810024894127608227
Thumbnail: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/791431/nasa-moon-landing-faked-bizarre-claim-video-tv-spotlight-astronaut-helmet
What are VfB's bona fides on these two events?
VfB called the events of September 11, 2001 at 10 AM that morning, as the first building disintegrated [Binyamin Netanyahu and Jerome Hauer gave up the game with their utterances 20 minutes prior];
At the age of four, VfB realized that the actual first man on the moon had to be Ed Palefsky, the cameraman