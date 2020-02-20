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Hepatitis B V a c c i n e PSA
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36 views • February 20, 2020
Most parents of newborns are unaware that, in most hospital settings in the United States, their newborn child will be whisked away and given the Hepatitis B v a c c i ne whether or not the mother is HepB positive. This v a c c i n e has a host of unwanted potential side effects...some common side effects are hilighted in this video. For more information, please feel free to reach out to V a c c i n e-Injury Awareness League by calling 855-823-8425
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