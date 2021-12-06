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Magnetic Induction Heater 20 Watt Motor
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168 views • December 06, 2021
This is one of the energy processes I have explored in the past. I have plans to build a much larger model later.
Most people spin the magnets... I decided to spin the conductive metal instead... 🙂
Most people spin the magnets... I decided to spin the conductive metal instead... 🙂
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