Project Paradise (1997, PC) (revisited)

Project Paradise is an action game, a top-down shooter, to be precise. It was developed by German company Soft Enterprises and published by German company Ikarion. The game has a cyberpunk scenario with some fantasy elements, like Shadowrun. After a nuclear apocalypse and devastation by biological weapons, the world fell under the reign of the Cyberlink corporation. This corporation now starts the eponymous Project Paradise, which consists of poisoning the earth's atmosphere to kill all humans apart from those they bring to colonized planets. You play a group of three rebel trying to save mankind from destruction.

Your group consists of a fighter, a mage and a hacker. You control one character at a time and switch on the fly between them. All characters have different abilities. The fighter is best with conventional weapons. The mage fights with spells and can see magical enemies, which are invisible to the other characters. The hacker can use terminals to unlock doors etc., and he can see the power line connecting terminals with mechanisms.