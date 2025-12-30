🎵 Rattle the Cage of Tyranny

The rockabilly track kicks off with slap upright bass laying a percussive groove, paired with chugging acoustic rhythm guitar, A twangy, echo-laden hollow-body electric guitar accents each verse with rapid runs and fills, Sparse drums and handclaps drive the tempo, while energetic vocals ride above a raw vintage mix





(Intro: Two bars of solo slapping bass, joined by a scratching acoustic guitar and a sharp "One, two, a-one-two-three-four!") Verse 1 (Slap bass and chugging acoustic guitar only) Well, the midnight moon is hanging like a silver dime I'm burning up the blacktop, fighting for my time (Twangy electric guitar fill: rapid descending run) Got a hollow-body humming, echoing through the trees I'm chasing down the shadow of tyranny, shaking at its knees! Chorus (Drums kick in with a steady snare-rim click and handclaps on the 2 and 4) Oh, baby, rattle the cage! Turn the dial and turn the page I'm a freedom fighter on a low-rent stage Honey, honey, rattle the cage! We won't be caged! Verse 2 (Rhythm guitar gets more aggressive; electric guitar adds sharp, staccato stabs) The chrome is humming rhythm to the engine's roar I've got my heavy work boots pressed against the floor (Quick electric guitar trill) The radio is screaming a vintage melody About a revolution coming back for thee! Guitar Solo (The mix stays raw. The electric guitar takes over with a heavy slapback delay, playing fast, bluesy double-stops and chromatic runs up the neck. The upright bass doubles the tempo with a "walking" line.) Bridge (Instrumentation drops to just the slapping bass and handclaps) Snap-clap, snap-clap The world is moving fast Snap-clap, snap-clap But we're built to last (Vocals growl) I said, we're built to last! (Drum fill: rapid snare roll) Chorus (Full energy, vocals reaching a higher, raspier pitch) Oh, baby, rattle the cage! Turn the dial and turn the page I'm a freedom fighter on a low-rent stage Honey, honey, rattle the cage! We won't be caged! Outro (Electric guitar plays a final, twangy tremolo chord) Yeah, rattle it! (Upright bass gives one final, loud slap) Rattle it... gone, and let freedom ring!