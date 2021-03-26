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Nurse Erin Olszewski at the World Wide Freedom Rally
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161 views • March 26, 2021
Nurse Erin Olszewski is a veteran who served in Iraq. She traveled from Florida to New York to serve at Elmshurst Hospital during the beginning of the covid plandemic and what she saw was genocide. She discovered they were murdering people to increase the death count.
Almost 100% of the patients put on a ventilator were killed because the hospital had a $39,000 incentive to put patients on a ventilator. Nurses were paid $10,000 per week and some doctors were making $50,000 a week as hush money.
They got $10,000 per covid death in some cases. She lost her job, was blacklisted from nursing for the rest of her live, and has had death threats.
You can contact her at:
https://www.instagram.com/erin_bsn/
https://twitter.com/erin_bsn
@Erin_bsn
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
Almost 100% of the patients put on a ventilator were killed because the hospital had a $39,000 incentive to put patients on a ventilator. Nurses were paid $10,000 per week and some doctors were making $50,000 a week as hush money.
They got $10,000 per covid death in some cases. She lost her job, was blacklisted from nursing for the rest of her live, and has had death threats.
You can contact her at:
https://www.instagram.com/erin_bsn/
https://twitter.com/erin_bsn
@Erin_bsn
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
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